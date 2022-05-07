(San Francisco) -- The St. Louis Cardinals (16-10) relied on Dylan Carlson’s RBI single in the ninth inning for a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants (14-12).
Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals while Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez doubled, and Tommy Edman tripled.
Jordan Hicks tossed 4 1/3 innings of no-decision action with three hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts while Ryan Helsley earned the win after striking out four, and Giovanny Gallegos recorded his sixth save of the season.