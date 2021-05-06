(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in MLB action on Thursday afternoon.
Cardinals (18-14): St. Louis lost 4-1 to the Mets (13-13). The Cardinals managed just three hits on the day with Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado all singling. Harrison Bader drove in the lone run. John Gant (2-3) took the loss, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits and six walks.
Royals (16-14): The Royals dropped a fourth straight to Cleveland (17-13), 4-0. Kansas City picked up just four hits on the day and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Danny Duffy (4-2) suffered the loss despite giving up jus three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.