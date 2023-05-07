(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both put an end to losing skids with victories on Sunday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (11-24): The Cardinals doubled up the Tigers (15-18) for a 12-6 win, snapping an eight-game skid. Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs among four hits, drove in four and scored four times, and Brendan Donovan added a home run among two hits with three RBI. Andrew Knizner pitched in two hits, and Lars Nootbaar posted a hit and two RBI of his own. Drew VerHagen (2-0) went two scoreless, hitless innings and struck out three.
Kansas City Royals (9-26): The Royals avoided a sweep with a 5-1 win over the Athletics (8-27). Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored, and Nick Pratto doubled and drove in two for Kansas City. Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) went 5 2/3 strong innings, allowing a run on three hits with two strikeouts before leaving after getting struck in the face by a batted baseball.