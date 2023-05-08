(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in MLB on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (10-26): The Royals were 12-5 winners over the White Sox (12-24), scoring eight runs in a big sixth inning. MJ Melendez homered, singled, drove in four and scored twice to lead the offense, and Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled twice among three hits while driving in two and scoring two more. Nick Pratto also doubled, singled and had three RBI, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino both had two hits. Jose Cuas (2-0) got one out in the sixth inning to pick up the win after Zack Greinke threw 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs allowed.
St. Louis Cardinals (12-24): The Cardinals won a second straight game, 3-1, over the Cubs (17-18). Miles Mikolas struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on four hits, and Genesis Cabrera (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless. Ryan Helsley picked up his fourth save without allowing a hit. Willson Contreras had a double, a single and two RBI against his old team to lift St. Louis to the win.