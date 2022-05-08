(KMAland) -- The Royals and Orioles split a doubleheader while the Cardinals dropped a tight one to the Giants in MLB action on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (16-12): San Francisco (16-12) grabbed a 4-3 win over the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson all had two hits each for St. Louis, which finished with just six hits in the game. Yepez drove in two runs and scored twice. Dakota Hudson worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks. Genesis Cabrera (1-1) took the loss in giving up the go-ahead and winning run in the sixth.
Kansas City Royals (9-16): The Royals and Orioles (11-17) split a doubleheader with Kansas City winning, 6-4, in the opener before a 4-2 defeat in the finale. Michael A. Taylor had a go-ahead hit in the ninth inning of the opener while Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Kyle Isbel finished with two hits each. Taylor Clarke (1-0) threw the eighth to get the win while Scott Barlow worked around two hits in the ninth for his second save. Zack Greinke went 5 2/3 innings with two runs allowed.
Baltimore scored three runs in the first inning of game two, and the Royals were fighting from behind throughout. Perez, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all had two-hit games with Dozier and Whit Merrifield driving in one run each. Daniel Lynch (2-2) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five.