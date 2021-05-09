(KMAland) -- The Cardinals stayed hot while the Royals took another L on Sunday in MLB action.
Cardinals (21-14): Adam Wainwright threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 win for St. Louis over the Rockies (12-22). Wainwright allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out five. Ryan Helsley got the final two outs for his first save. Nolan Arenado homered against his old team, and Yadier Molina and Dylan Carlson added two hits apiece.
Royals (16-17): The Royals lost their eighth straight with a 9-3 defeat to the White Sox (19-13). Mike Minor struck out seven in five innings but allowed five runs on four hits and two walks to take the loss. Whit Merrifield singled, doubled and drove in a run to lead the offense.