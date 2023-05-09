(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their third straight while the Royals dropped a tight game to the White Sox in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (10-27): The Royals dropped a 4-2 meeting with the White Sox (13-24). Vinnie Pasquantino hit a solo home run among two hits and drove in two, but the Kansas City offense managed just three other hits in the loss. Jordan Lyles (0-6) went all nine innings, struck out six and gave up four runs on six hits to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (13-24): Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning to lift the Cardinals to a 6-4 win over the Cubs (17-19). Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also hit home runs, and Andrew Knizner and DeJong had two hits apiece for St. Louis. Jack Flaherty walked five and gave up three runs on seven hits in five innings, and Chris Stratton (1–0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Giovanny Gallegos nabbed his second save.