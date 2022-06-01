(KMAland) -- The Royals were swept and the Cardinals did the sweeping in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (16-33): The Royals were swept by the Guardians (22-24), suffering a 4-0 loss on Wednesday. Andrew Benintendi had three singles while Carlos Santana added two hits of his own in the loss. Brad Keller (1-6) threw six innings, struck out just one and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (29-21): The Cardinals finished off a sweep of the Padres (30-20) with a 5-2 win. Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt extended his hit streak to 23 games, walked twice and scored twice. Juan Yepez added a double and drove in two, and Brendan Donovan posted two hits. Dakota Hudson (4-2) struck out three and allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings to get the win. Nick Wittgren got the final out of the game for his first save.