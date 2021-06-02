(KMAland) -- The Royals were winners over the Pirates while the Cardinals rallied past the Dodgers in MLB action on Tuesday.
Royals (27-26): Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead grand slam, Salvador Perez went deep twice and Brady Singer struck out six in 5 2/3 innings to lead Kansas City to a 10-5 win over the Pirates (20-34). Whit Merrifield added three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Royals in their 11th win in the past 17 games.
Cardinals (31-24): Edmundo Sosa drove in Tyler O’Neill in the ninth inning, and St. Louis beat Los Angeles, 3-2. Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and O’Neill had two hits each and accounted for six of the team’s eight hits. Giovanny Gallegos was the winning pitcher while Alex Reyes nabbed his 16th save.