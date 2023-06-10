(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped games on Saturday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-38): The Reds (30-35) doubled up on the Cardinals for an 8-4 win. Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson each hit home runs for St. Louis. Carlson had three hits and two RBI, and Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt posted two hits apiece. Miles Mikolas (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (18-46): The Royals continued their losing ways with a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles (40-24). Edward Olivares had three hits, including two doubles, and scored the only run of the game for Kansas City. Brady Singer (4-5) took the loss in giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four.