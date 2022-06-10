(KMAland) -- The Royals won their third straight behind a gem from Jonathan Heasley while the Cardinals snapped a three-game skid with a solid pitching performance of their own on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (20-37): The Royals won their third straight with an 8-1 victory over the Orioles (24-35). Salvador Perez, Michael A. Taylor and MJ Melendez all hit home runs for the Royals with Perez and Melendez each finishing with two hits and three RBI. Andrew Benintendi, Bobby Witt Jr. and Taylor also had two hits apiece behind Jonathan Heasley (1-3), who struck out seven and allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (33-26): St. Louis snapped their three-game losing skid with a 2-0 win over the Reds (20-38). Andre Pallante (2-0) tossed 5 1/3 scoreless frames with four strikeouts while Ryan Helsley threw the ninth for his fourth save. Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill led the offense with two hits each.