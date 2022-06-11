(KMAland) -- The Cardinals came back for a win while the Royals suffered a tough loss on Saturday.
Cardinals (34-26): The Cardinals overcame a 4-1 deficit with two in the eighth and two in the ninth for a 5-4 win over the Reds (20-39). Tommy Edman homered and drove in two while tallying two hits, and Tyler O’Neill sent in three runs and doubled. Nolan Arenado also doubled. Adam Wainwright struck out seven in seven innings while Nick Wittgren got the win.
Royals (20-38): A three-run sixth inning doomed the Royals in a 6-4 loss to the Orioles (25-35). Salvador Perez had two hits, doubled and drove in a run while Kyle Isbel tripled and drove in a run, and Whit Merrifield finished with two hits. Michael A. Taylor and Emmanuel Rivera also drove in runs for the Royals. Daniel Lynch tossed 5 1/3 quality innings with seven strikeouts on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.