(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped games on Friday in MLB action.
Cardinals (32-31): The Cubs pushed past the Cardinals for an 8-5 win on Friday afternoon. Nolan Arenado had two hits and three RBI, and Yadier Molina had three hits to lead the offense. Molina’s defense was a game-changer in favor of the Cubs, though, as he had a throwing error that led to a run and a passed ball to continue a difficult season behind the plate.
Royals (30-32): The Royals scored three runs between the seventh and the eighth, but the A’s scored a walk-off win to beat KC, 3-2. Salvador Perez went deep twice among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and six others had one hit for the Royals in the loss. Brady Singer struck out seven in six innings for the Royals while Scott Barlow (2-2) took the loss.