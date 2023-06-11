(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses in MLB action Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (18-47): The Royals suffered an 11-3 loss to the Orioles (41-24). Salvador Perez homered and doubled as his two hits and drove in two runs. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled as one of his two hits and drove in a run while Maikel Garcia had two hits. Edward Olivares tripled. Mike Mayers tossed five innings. He struck out one and allowed seven hits on four earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-39): The Reds (31-35) put up a run in the eighth to beat the Cardinals 4-3. Brendan Donovan had two hits and doubled while Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits. Nolan Arenado tripled and drove in a run, and Jordan Walker had a hit and an RBI. Tommy Edman drove in a run, and Dylan Carlson doubled. Jordan Hicks was the losing pitcher. Adam Wainwright tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.