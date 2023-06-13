(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals each lost by one run on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (18-48): The Reds (32-35) were a 5-4 winner over the Royals in 10 innings. Salvador Perez blasted a solo homer to tie the game in the ninth as part of his two hits. Michael Massey doubled twice and drove in two while Nick Pratto also had an RBI. MJ Melendez and Drew Waters each contributed a hit and scored a run, and Carlos Hernandez took the loss. Zack Greinke tossed five innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs on six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-40): The Giants (34-32) held off the Cardinals in a 4-3 contest. Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong each homered in the loss. Goldschmidt had two RBI off one hit while DeJong had two hits and one RBI. Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker also had two hits apiece. Chris Stratton took the loss. Matthew Liberatore tossed six innings, striking out five on seven hits with two earned runs.