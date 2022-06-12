(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday afternoon.
Cardinals (34-27): The Cardinals suffered a 7-6 loss to the Reds (21-39) on Sunday. Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez each belted two-run homers for the Cardinals while Albert Pujols doubled and drove in a run. Nolan Gorman and Brenden Donovan totaled two hits apiece while Tyler O’Neill scored twice. Dakota Hudson took the loss after scattering nine hits on two strikeouts in seven innings.
Royals (20-39): Michael A. Taylor, Hunter Dozier and Bobby Witt Jr. each homered for the Royals while the former two plated two runners each, and Witt’s dinger came as one of his three hits. Dozier and Taylor added four and two hits, respectively. The Royals used seven different pitchers in the loss. Brad Keller took the loss after striking out four on seven hits and five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.