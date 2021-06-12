(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both fell in MLB action on Saturday.
Royals (30-33): The Royals dropped an 11-2 decision to Oakland (39-27). The A’s roughed up Jackson Kowar, who got just four outs and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out just one. Kelvin Gutierrez had a triple, a home run and two RBI to lead the offense in the loss.
Cardinals (32-32): The Cubs scored five runs in the second inning and took a 7-2 win over St. Louis. John Gant (4-4) took the loss with five runs allowed on one hit and five walks over 1 1/3 innings. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both hit solo home runs.