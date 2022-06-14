(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a big night from Paul Goldschmidt in a win while the Royals were a loser in San Francisco on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (35-27): The Cardinals opened their series against the Pirates (24-35) with a 7-5 win. Paul Goldschmidt had a double and home run as two of his three hits. Brendan Donovan had three hits, two RBI and doubled while Tommy Edman also doubled. Dylan Carlson doubled, homered and drove in three. Giovanny Gallegos got the win on the mound.
Kansas City Royals (20-40): The Royals suffered a 6-2 loss to the Giants (34-26). Emmanuel Rivera doubled for the Royals while Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr had one RBI apiece. Amir Garrett took the loss, and Brady Singer struck out five on two hits in five innings.