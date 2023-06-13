(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals continued to drop games in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (18-49): The Royals lost another one-run game to the Cincinnati Reds (33-35), 5-4. The Reds scored all five of their runs in the second inning while the Royals didn’t score again after the third inning. Bobby Witt Jr. smacked a two-run home run to lead the offense. MJ Melendez and Matt Duffy also had one hit and one RBI each. Jordan Lyles (0-11) gave up five runs on five hits in six innings and struck out four to take another loss.
St. Luis Cardinals (27-41): The Cardinals fell to the Giants (35-32), 11-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had two hits each, and Goldschmidt, Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker all drove in one run each for St. Louis. Jack Flaherty (3-5) took the loss in giving up six runs on 10 hits.