(KMAland) -- The Cardinals stopped their struggles with a win over the Marlins while the Royals recent struggles continued in a loss to Detroit.
Cardinals (33-33): The Cardinals scored two runs in the eighth inning to take a 4-2 win over Miami (29-37). Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Edmundo Sosa all had two hits each for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright struck out six in six innings to get the no decision while Giovanny Gallegos had a clean eighth inning to move to 4-1. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth for his 17th save.
Royals (30-35): The Royals recent struggles continued with a 10-3 loss to the Tigers (26-39). Detroit put up four in the first off Brad Keller, who lasted five innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler led the Kansas City offense with three hits each, and Carlos Santana and Kelvin Gutierrez collected two hits apiece. Kansas City finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.