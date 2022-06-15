(KMAland) -- The Cardinals swept the Pirates while the Royals suffered another loss on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (37-27): The Cardinals swept the Pirates (24-37) with 3-1 and 9-1 wins.
Game 1: Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in all three of the Cardinals’ runs on two hits while Yadier Molina and Brendan Donovan scored runs. Matthew Liberator was the winning pitcher after striking out five on three hits in five innings while Giovanny Gallegos got his ninth save of the year.
Game 2: The Cardinals scored seven runs in the first two innings. Paul Goldschmidt had another big game with four hits, three runs scored, his 16th homer of the season and five RBI. Tommy Edman had three hits and an RBI while Brendan Donovan added a double, four hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Nolan Gorman recorded two hits, doubled and drove in two. Miles Mikolas nearly threw a no-hitter, surrendering just one hit with six strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (20-41): The Royals outhit the Giants (35-26) 8-5, but suffered a 4-2 loss. Salvador Perez had a hit and an RBI while Carlos Santana, Michael A. Taylor and Nicky Lopez managed two hits apiece. Bobby Witt Jr. also plated a run for the Royals. Kris Bubic took the loss after striking out six on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.