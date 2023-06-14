(KMAland) -- The Giants swept the Cardinals and the Reds swept the Royals in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-42): The Cardinals gave up two runs in the ninth and three in the 10th in an 8-5 loss to the Giants (36-32). Tommy Edman hit a grand slam while Jordan Walker and Dylan Carlson added two hits each for the St. Louis offense. Jordan Montgomery struck out seven and gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Cardinals. Steven Matz (0-7) took the loss with three runs allowed in the 10th.
Kansas City Royals (18-50): The Royals were swept by the Reds (34-35), 7-4. Edward Olivares had four hits and scored once, Bobby Witt Jr. added three hits and drove in a run and Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez and Dairon Blanco all had two hits each for Kansas City. Daniel Lynch (0-3) went seven innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking two.