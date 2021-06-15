(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off home run while the Royals lost a one-run battle with the Tigers on Tuesday in MLB action.
Cardinals (34-33): Paul Goldschmidt hit a lead-off walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to send St. Louis to a 2-1 win over the Marlins (29-38). Goldschmidt also drove in the other run in the sixth inning for the Cardinals. Alex Reyes tossed the top of the ninth inning and picked up the win to move to 4-2.
Royals (30-36): The Royals dropped another tight one to Detroit (28-39), falling 4-3 on Tuesday evening. The Tigers scored all four runs off Mike Minor (5-4), who went 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez had two hits each while Carlos Santana and Lopez drove in one run each in the loss.