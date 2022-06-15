(KMAland) -- The Royals nabbed a win over the Giants while the Cardinals lost on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (37-28): The Cardinals surrendered two runs in the seventh in a 6-4 loss to the Pirates (25-37). Brendan Donovan had three hits, doubled and drove in two while Dylan Carlson homered, and Harrison Bader tripled. Paul Goldschmidt added a double while Carlson and Tyler O’Neill scored one run each. Andre Pallante was the losing pitcher.
Kansas City Royals (21-41): The Royals concluded their series against the Giants (35-27) with a 3-2 win. Whit Merrifield had one hit and on RBI while Andrew Benintendi and Bobby Witt Jr each doubled. Witt’s double came as on of his two hits. Jose Cuas got the win while Scott Barlow managed he save.