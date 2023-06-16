(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both continued their dreadful play of late with losses in MLB on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-43): The Cardinals managed just one run on five hits in a 6-1 loss to the New York Mets (33-36). Willson Contreras hit a home run to account for the only St. Louis run, finishing with two hits on the night. Miles Mikolas (4-4) gave up six runs on eight hits in six innings and struck out just one to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (18-51): The Royals lost their 10th straight in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels (40-32). Kansas City had just four singles in the game — one each from Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr., Edward Olivares and Matt Duffy. Brady Singer (4-6) struck out five in 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs on eight hits and two walks.