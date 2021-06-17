(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won in walk-off fashion for the second straight day to highlight MLB action on Wednesday.
Royals (30-37): The Royals blew a 3-1 lead in the later innings in a 6-5 loss to the Tigers (29-39), which finished a three-game sweep. Salvador Perez and Adalberto Mondesi both hit home runs, and Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez and Hanser Alberto all had two hits apiece for Kansas City.
Cardinals (35-33): The Cardinals won in walk-off fashion for the second straight night, getting a winning hit from Yadier Molina in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins (29-39). Dylan Carlson added two hits while Johan Oviedo threw seven shutout innings with four strikeouts. Ryan Helsley (4-4) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of hitless baseball.