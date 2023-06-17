(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both snapped extended losing streaks in MLB on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (28-43): The Cardinals were 5-3 winners over the New York Mets (33-37), snapping a six-game losing skid. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Brendan Donovan added two hits and an RBI. Jordan Walker also hit a solo home run behind Adam Wainwright (3-1), who struck out three in 6 1/3 innings. Jordan Hicks picked up his first save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth.
Kansas City Royals (19-51): Kansas City snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 10-9 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Angels (40-33). Samad Taylor grabbed his first career MLB hit with a walk-off single to deep center, completing a two-run ninth inning. MJ Melendez added a two-run home run, Bobby Witt Jr. doubled among two hits and drove in four and Nick Pratto also had two hits and an RBI. Mike Mayers went the first five innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. Aroldis Chapman (2-2) was the winning pitcher, striking out the side in the ninth and giving up one run on one hit and two walks.