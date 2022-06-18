(KMAland) -- The Royals took down the Athletics while the Cardinals fell short against the Red Sox in MLB action on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (37-29): The Cardinals rallied for four runs in the ninth, but they came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Red Sox (35-30). Nolan Arenado homered among two hits, and Brendan Donovan doubled and drove in two to lead the St. Louis offense. Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader also had two hits, and Adam Wainwright (5-5) took the loss with four runs allowed in 6 1/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (22-41): The Royals put together a 5-1 win over the Athletics (22-44). Daniel Lynch struck out 10 and allowed just one run on four hits and two walks in five innings to get the win. Whit Merrifield had three hits, and Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor all had two hits each. Perez doubled, homered and drove in two.