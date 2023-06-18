(KMAland) -- Nolan Arenado lifted the Cardinals over the Mets while the Royals lost a tight one with the Angels on Sunday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (29-43): Nolan Arenado hit two home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot in the ninth inning, to lift St. Louis to an 8-7 win over the Mets (33-38). Arenado finished with the two home runs, three RBI and two runs, and Brendan Donovan added three hits, one RBI and two runs. Jordan Walker and Paul DeJong both hit solo home runs for St. Louis. Matthew Liberatore went four innings and struck out two, allowing five runs on four hits, before Drew VerHagen (4-0) went 1 2/3 shutout innings with one strikeout to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (19-52): The Royals dropped a 5-2 decision to the Angels (41-33) on Sunday. Maikel Garcia had three hits and two runs, and Samad Taylor and Freddy Fermin both had one hit and one RBI to lead the KC offense. Zack Greinke (1-7) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings and struck out four to take the loss.