(Kansas City) -- Brad Keller tossed a gem for the Royals while the Cardinals’ offense could not be denied on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (23-41): The Royals used seven innings of one-hit baseball from Brad Keller for a 2-0 win over the Athletics (22-45). Keller finished with six strikeouts for his second in of the year while Scott Barlow earned the save. Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn drove in their runs while O’Hearn belted a double, and Michael A. Taylor hit a triple.
St. Louis Cardinals (38-29): The Cardinals offense posted 14 hits in an 11-2 win over the Red Sox. Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Gorman launched homers for the Cardinals and had three, one and one RBI, respectively. Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt managed two hits while O’Neill and Harrison Bader had three apiece. Bader, Andrew Knizner and Dylan Carlson doubled while Tommy Edman did a little bit of everything with one hit, one run scored and two RBI. Dakota Hudson grabbed his fifth win of the year after scattering four hits and two earned runs on three strikeouts in five innings.