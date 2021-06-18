(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their six-game skid with a win over the Red Sox while the Cardinals got routed by the Braves in MLB action on Friday.
Royals (31-37): The Royals snapped a six-game skid and beat the Red Sox (42-28), 5-3. Adalberto Mondesi hit a three-run home run, Salvador Perez went deep and Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez added a pair of hits. Kyle Zimmer struck out three in two shutout innings, and Kris Bubic followed with 2 2/3 innings for the win. Greg Holland threw the ninth to get his fourth save.
Cardinals (35-35): The Cardinals fell into .500 with another blowout loss to the Braves, 9-1. St. Louis had just three hits on the night with one each from Tommy Edman, Edmundo Sosa and Paul DeJong. Carlos Martinez gave up eight runs in three innings in the loss.