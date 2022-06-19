(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost Sunday matinees in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (38-30): Boston took a 6-4 win over St. Louis on Sunday. Tyler O’Neill led the Cardinals offense with three hits while Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the ninth. Harrison Bader also had a hit and drove in a run. Andre Pallante (2-2) struck out four and allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (23-42): The Royals fell short in their bid to sweep the Athletics (23-45), dropping a 4-0 decision. Kansas City managed just three hits, including a single and a double from MJ Melendez and a single from Hunter Dozier. Brady Singer (3-2) tossed 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up three runs on four hits to take the loss.