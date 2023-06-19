(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their third straight while the Royals blew a late lead in MLB on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (30-43): The Cardinals won their third straight with an 8-6 victory over Washington. Brendan Donovan hit a three-run home run, and Paul Goldschmidt went deep among two hits and drove in two for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman also had two hits each. Jack Flaherty (4-5) gave up six runs in 6 1/3 innings, but he struck out five and walked just one to earn the win. Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth for his third save.
Kansas City Royals (19-53): The Tigers (31-40) scored five runs in the seventh inning to take a 6-4 win over Kansas City. Jordan Lyles went six innings and struck out three, allowing just three runs on six hits, and was in line for the win before Taylor Clarke (1-1) gave up three runs on two hits and a walk. Bobby Witt Jr. had a home run among two hits, and Maikel Garcia smashed a two-run home run to lead the KC offense.