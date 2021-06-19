(KMAland) -- The Royals suffered a 7-1 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.
Royals (31-38): The Red Sox plated four in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and pull away for the win. Nicky Lopez had two hits and scored once and Salvador Perez doubled while Carlos Santana Whit Merrifield, Kelvin Gutierrez, Hanser Alberto and Michael Taylor had hits. Brad Keller threw five innings, striking out five, but allowing five hits, and four earned runs. Jackson Kowar struck out one and allowed three hits in three innings.