(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both allowed six-run innings to blow leads in MLB on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (17-39): The Royals gave up a six-run eighth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies (24-34). Edward Olivares and Drew Waters each hit solo home runs to account for Kansas City’s only runs, and MJ Melendez had a two-hit game. Jordan Lyles struck out eight in five innings, allowing just one run on two hits, but Carlos Hernandez (0-3) gave up four runs on three hits in the eighth to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-33): The Pirates (29-27) scored six runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-5 win over the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt doubled among three hits for St. Louis. Brendan Donovan went deep and drove in two, and Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong also had two hits. Jack Flaherty struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits, but Giovanny Gallegso (1-3) blew the save and gave up the lead by allowing four runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.