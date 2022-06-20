(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were shut out by the Brewers while the Royals hit three home runs in beating the Angles on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (38-31): The Cardinals were shut out by Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers (39-30), 2-0. St. Louis finished with just three hits, including two from Juan Yepez, who doubled for the seventh time this year. Miles Mikolas (5-5) gave up two runs on four hits, striking out three, in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (24-42): Kris Bubic (1-4) struck out seven in six innings and gave up just two runs on six hits in a 6-2 win for the Royals over the Angels (33-37). Salvador Perez homered among two hits and drove in two while Andrew Benintendi bashed a two-run home run, singled and scored twice. Hunter Dozier also had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice, and Michael A. Taylor and Nicky Lopez added two-hit games.