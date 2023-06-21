(KMAland) -- The Royals won a pitcher's duel in Detroit while the Cardinals rolled in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (20-53): The Royals used an RBI double from Matt Beaty in the sixth inning to grab a 1-0 win over the Tigers (31-41). Maikel Garcia had three hits while Dairon Blanco and Salvador Perez also contributed hits. Daniel Lynch got the win. He tossed seven innings, striking out two on one hit. Scott Barlow accrued his eighth save of the year.
St. Louis Cardinals (31-43): The Cardinals churned out 14 hits in a 9-3 win over the Nationals. Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson both homered. DeJong had two hits while Carlson had two hits and three RBI. Willson Contreras tacked on three hits, two RBI and doubled twice. Brendan Donovan accounted for two hits, and Paul Goldshchmidt had two hits, plated a run and scored two more. Jordan Montgomery was the winning pitcher. He threw seven innings, striking out six on four hits with one earned run.