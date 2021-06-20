(KMAland) -- The Royals took a series win from the Red Sox while the Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Braves on Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (32-38): The Royals took their three-game set with the Red Sox on Sunday, storming to a 7-3 victory. Whit Merrifield had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Hunter Dozier and Nicky Lopez finished with three hits each. Jarrod Dyson also drove in a pair behind Mike Minor (6-4), who went 6 2/3 innings, struck out six and allowed just two runs on nine hits.
Cardinals (36-36): The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Braves, taking the opening game 9-1. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both went deep and combined to drive in seven runs while Tommy Edman added three hits and three runs. Adam Wainwright struck out 11 in a seven-inning complete game to move to 5-5. Game two was a 1-0 victory for the Braves. Goldschmidt and Arenado were the only two Cardinals to hit safely, and Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5) allowed the only run of the game in four innings of work.