(KMAland) -- Rookies Nolan Gorman and Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits each in lifting the Cardinals and Royals to wins in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (39-31): St. Louis bounced back from Monday’s loss for a 6-2 win over the Brewers (39-31). Nolan Gorman cranked two home runs among four hits, drove in four and had two runs, and Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan also had two hits each for the Cardinals. Zack Thompson (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Kansas City Royals (25-42): The Royals won a wild 12-11 11-inning battle with the Angels (33-38). Bobby Witt Jr. had a big night with two home runs, a double, four RBI and two runs, and Carlos Santana added four hits of his own, including a double and a home run, and drove in five. Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier also had two hits each. Dylan Coleman (2-1) threw a scoreless 10th to get the win, and Daniel Mendgen picked up the second save of his career in giving up just one run in the 11th.