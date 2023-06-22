(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped afternoon games in MLB on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (20-54): The Royals were handed another loss by the Tigers (32-41), which rolled to a 9-4 win. Freddy Fermin led Kansas City with three hits and two RBI, and Salvador Perez added two hits in the defeat. Brady Singer (4-7) took the loss, throwing seven innings and allowing five runs on seven hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (31-44): The Cardinals went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and took a 3-0 loss to the Nationals (28-45). Lars Nootbaar had a two-hit game, including a double, to lead St. Louis, but the rest of their five hits were singles. Miles Mikolas (4-5) took the loss with two runs allowed in seven innings of work. He struck out three and gave up eight hits and one walk.