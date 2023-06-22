Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped afternoon games in MLB on Wednesday.

Kansas City Royals (20-54): The Royals were handed another loss by the Tigers (32-41), which rolled to a 9-4 win. Freddy Fermin led Kansas City with three hits and two RBI, and Salvador Perez added two hits in the defeat. Brady Singer (4-7) took the loss, throwing seven innings and allowing five runs on seven hits. 

St. Louis Cardinals (31-44): The Cardinals went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and took a 3-0 loss to the Nationals (28-45). Lars Nootbaar had a two-hit game, including a double, to lead St. Louis, but the rest of their five hits were singles. Miles Mikolas (4-5) took the loss with two runs allowed in seven innings of work. He struck out three and gave up eight hits and one walk.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.