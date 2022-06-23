Nolan Arenado
Photo: ESPN.com

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a big home run from Nolan Arenado in a win over the Brewers while the Royals couldn’t solve Shohei Ohtani in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday in MLB action.

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31): Nolan Arenado hit a big two-run home run in the sixth, and the Cardinals edged Milwaukee (39-32) for a 5-4 win. Arenado had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt smacked a two-run homer of his own in the win. Juan Yepez pitched in two hits, and Juan Carlos Oviedo (1-1) was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Kansas City Royals (25-43): Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings a 5-0 win for the Angels (34-38) over the Royals. Daniel Lynch (3-7) failed to match Ohtani, lasting just 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and giving up one run on three hits and five walks. Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi both had one hit each for the Royals.

