MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals held off the Yankees while the Cardinals were blasted by the Tigers on Tuesday in MLB action.

Royals (33-38): The Royals scored four in the eighth and held off the Yankees for a 6-5 win. Ryan O’Hearn singled, homered and drove in two, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Jake Brentz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working one inning and allowing one run, and Greg Holland finished the ninth for his fifth save.

Cardinals (36-37): The Cardinals moved back under .500 with an 8-2 loss to the Tigers, which scored six runs in the fourth inning to blow things open. Tommy Edman had two hits, and Paul DeJong added a hit and two RBI for St. Louis. Johan Oviedo (0-3) was the losing pitcher with six runs allowed on six hits and three walks.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.