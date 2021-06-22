(KMAland) -- The Royals held off the Yankees while the Cardinals were blasted by the Tigers on Tuesday in MLB action.
Royals (33-38): The Royals scored four in the eighth and held off the Yankees for a 6-5 win. Ryan O’Hearn singled, homered and drove in two, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Jake Brentz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working one inning and allowing one run, and Greg Holland finished the ninth for his fifth save.
Cardinals (36-37): The Cardinals moved back under .500 with an 8-2 loss to the Tigers, which scored six runs in the fourth inning to blow things open. Tommy Edman had two hits, and Paul DeJong added a hit and two RBI for St. Louis. Johan Oviedo (0-3) was the losing pitcher with six runs allowed on six hits and three walks.