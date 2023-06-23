(KMAland) -- The Royals shocked the Rays as major underdogs in MLB on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (21-54): Drew Waters hit a home run among two hits and drove in three, and MJ Melendez had three hits and two RBI to lead the Royals in a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26). Maikel Garcia pitched in two hits, two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI. Aroldis Chapman pitched a clean eighth to move to 3-2 on the year, striking out all three batters he faced, and Scott Barlow earned his ninth save with two strikeouts of his own.