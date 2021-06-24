(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Thursday.
Royals (33-40): The Yankees handled the Royals, 8-1, to take the rubber match of the series. The Royals had just six hits on the day, including two by Hanser Alberto. Catcher Sebastian Rivero got his first Major League hit and RBI. Brad Keller (6-8) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks in five innings.
Cardinals (36-39): The Cardinals dropped another game, falling to the Pirates by an 8-2 final. St. Louis had only four hits on the day, including two by Dylan Carlson, who also scored one of their two runs. Carlos Martinez (3-9) walked seven and allowed five runs on five hits in five innings to take the loss.