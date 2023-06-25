(KMAland) -- The Royals knocked off the Rays and the Cardinals were routed by the Cubs in London in MLB on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (31-45): The Cardinals were routed by the Cubs (37-38), 9-1, in London. Paul Goldschmidt had a hit and an RBI for the St. Louis offense. Adam Wainwright (3-2) gave up seven runs on 11 hits in three innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (22-55): The Royals beat the the Rays (53-27), 9-4. Edward Olivares, Drew Waters and Freddy Fermin all hit home runs for Kansas City with Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. driving in two runs each. Fermin had three hits and three RBI in the win. Jordan Lyles (1-11) gathered his first win of the season with six innings and four runs allowed.