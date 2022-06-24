(KMAland) -- The Royals knocked off the Athletics while the Cardinals were shut out by the Cubs in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (26-43): The Royals opened their weekend series with the Athletics (23-49) with a 3-1 win. Zack Greinke (1-4) returned from injury, throwing six innings, striking out four and giving up just one run on three hits in six innings. Dylan Coleman, Jose Cuas and Scott Barlow pitched shutout innings of relief with Barlow earning his ninth save. Edward Olivares also returned from injury to hit two solo home runs, and Andrew Benintendi had three hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (40-33): The Cubs (27-44) pitched a 3-0 shutout win over St. Louis. Kyle Hendricks threw 7 1/3 shutout frames and allowed just five hits. Harrison Bader had the only extra-base hit of the night for the Cardinals, smacking a double. Andre Pallante (2-3) took the loss with six innings of three-run ball on seven hits.