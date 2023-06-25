(KMAland) -- The Cardinals came back from an early deficit to beat the Cubs while the Royals faltered late in a loss to the Rays in MLB on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (32-45): The Cardinals came back from down four runs early for a 7-5 win over the Cubs (37-39). Willson Contreras went 4-for-4 with two runs, and Nolan Gorman added two hits of his own to lead the St. Louis offense. Brendan Donovan pitched in a two-run single, and the Cardinals bullpen did the rest. Jake Woodford, Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos, Andre Pallante and Jordan Hicks combined for 6 2/3 innings, struck out seven and gave up just one run. Hicks allowed the run in the ninth but picked up his fourth save.
Kansas City Royals (22-56): The Royals gave up two seventh-inning runs in a 3-1 loss to the Rays (54-27). Daniel Lynch put together another strong start, going six innings and allowing just one run on six hits while striking out two. Taylor Clarke (1-2) gave up the two late runs and finished with the loss. The offense managed just four hits with Maikel Garcia driving in a run on a single, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. who joined MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares in collecting one hit each.