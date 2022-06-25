(KMAland) – The Cardinals survived a late push from the Cubs, while the Royals fell short in their comeback bid against the A’s Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (26-44): The Royals dug themselves an early hole and couldn’t quite get out of it in a 9-7 loss to Oakland. Starter Brad Keller surrendered five runs – four earned – in 3 2/3 innings. Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 11th home run of the season. Michael A. Taylor mashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Royals within one, but the A’s added an insurance run in the ninth to get the win. Witt finished 2-for-5, while MJ Melendez collected two hits. Taylor and Carlos Santana each scored twice.
St. Louis Cardinals (41-33): The Cardinals overcame a late push by the Chicago Cubs and got another solid outing from Miles Mikolas in a 5-3 win. Mikolas turned in a quality start, allowing just one earned run in six innings. He struck out nine, walked one and gave up four hits in the no decision. After the Cubs scored two runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game, St. Louis responded with an Ivan Herrera sacrifice fly and Tommy Edman RBI single to pull ahead. Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Brendan Donovan knocked in two runs on a single in the first inning.