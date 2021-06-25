(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals dropped games in MLB action on Friday.
Royals (33-41): The Royals continued their struggles with a 9-4 loss to the Rangers (28-48). Whit Merrifield had two hits and an RBI, and Michael A. Taylor finished with a hit and two RBI. Mike Minor (6-5) allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings to take the loss.
Cardinals (36-40): The Cardinals dropped another to the Pirates, 5-4. Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson each hit home runs, and Lars Nootbaar joined Arenado with two hits each. However, St. Louis went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.