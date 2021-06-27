(KMAland) -- The Cardinals snapped out of their struggles with a win over the Pirates while the Royals dropped another to the Rangers on Saturday in MLB.
Cardinals (37-40): The Cardinals snapped out of a five-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Pirates (28-47). Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong both hit home runs, and Yadier Molina pitched in two hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright (6-5) struck out eight in six innings and allowed one run on six hits to get the win. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth for his 18th save.
Royals (33-42): The Royals managed just three hits and were handed an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the Rangers (29-48). Kris Bubic (2-3) threw just two-thirds of an innings after replacing Kyle Zimmer, who opened the game. Hanser Alberto, Ryan O’Hearn and Kelvin Gutierrez all had a hit for KC.